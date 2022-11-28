Gold prices fluctuate on firmer dollar

Gold-Silver prices in India today | Agencies

On November 28, gold prices decreased on global markets as buyers holding other currencies had to pay more for the metal, which was priced in US dollars.

As of 00:16 GMT, spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,752.66 per ounce. US gold futures dropped to $1,751.80, a 0.1 percent loss.

The dollar index was up 0.3%.

At 10:00 a.m., gold contracts were selling for Rs 52,433 for 10 grammes on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), down 0.21 percent. Silver fell 0.43 percent to Rs 61,410 per kg.

Spot silver slipped 1.3% to $21.31, platinum fell 0.4% to $976.28 and palladium declined 0.6% to $1,840.97.