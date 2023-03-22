Gold prices flat, silver goes slightly higher; Check cost in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold rates are trading mildly in red on Wednesday despite positive global cues whereas silver is up by 0.25 per cent.

The Gold futures that will mature on April 5, 2023 was at Rs 58,540 per 10 grams down by Rs 39, whereas silver futures expiring on May 5 were at Rs 68,562 per kilogram, up by Rs 168.

Global cost of Gold

Globally the yellow metal was trading in a narrow range with sport gold flat at $1,939.59 per ounce, whereas US gold futures edged at $1,943.50.

It is also expected that gold might trade in a flat range until the FOMC verdict.

Citywide breakdown gold

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,200 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,130.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,350, Rs 54,250, and Rs 55,710, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,280, Rs 59,180, and Rs 60,780, respectively.

Citywide breakdown silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,100.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,700.