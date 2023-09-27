Gold Prices Fall, Silver Stable On September 27; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold futures fall on Wednesday after rising in the previous session on the MCX, whereas silver continues to fall.

The Gold futures on Tuesday at 9:49 am were at Rs 58,772 down by Rs 166 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,179 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 598.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 27 was at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,450.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,900 and Rs 55,050, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,880 and Rs 55,050, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,600.