Gold prices fall, silver rises on April 26; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices fall and silver rises on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Wednesday.

The June Gold futures on Monday was down by Rs 106 at Rs 60,155 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,630 per kilogram, up Rs 68.

The price of gold and silver on April 26 was at Rs 55,860 per 10 grams and Rs 76,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,860 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,010, Rs 55,910, and Rs 56,310, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,090, Rs 60,990, and Rs 61,430, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,700.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,700.