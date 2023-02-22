e-Paper Get App
Gold prices fall, silver remains unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,000, and Rs 56,730, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Gold prices fall, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Gold prices fell by Rs 100 from yesterday's close during Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,730. Silver prices remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 68,500.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also fell by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 52,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,000, and Rs 56,730, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,150, Rs 52,050, and Rs 52,750, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Spot gold had decreased 0.5% to $1,832.78 per ounce. US gold futures ended the day down 0.4% at $1,842.50.

Palladium increased by 0.7% to $1,520.85, platinum increased by 1.7% to $942.08, and silver increased by 0.3% to $21.80 per ounce.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,500.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,700.

