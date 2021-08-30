Gold prices fall, silver dips amid correction in global prices

Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped Rs 199 to Rs 46,389 per 10 gram amid a correction in global precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,588 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped Rs 250 to Rs 62,063 per kilogram from Rs 62,313 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.99 per ounce.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 03:50 PM IST