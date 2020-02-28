Gold prices fall marginally to Rs 42,613 per 10 gram in Mumbai

Gold prices on Thursday fell marginally to Rs 42,613 per 10 gram in Mumbai amid worries over spread of coronavirus.
According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 27, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 42,613, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 42,442. Silver prices also fell Rs 135 to Rs 47,030 per kg per kg from Rs 47,165 per kg.
Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:
999 - Rs 42,613/-
995 - Rs 42,442/-
916 - Rs 39,034/-
750 - Rs 31,960/-
585 - Rs 24,929/-
The gold prices in future markets rose Rs 259 to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram as speculators widened their bets tracking positive trend in the international markets.
Gold futures for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 259, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,918 lots. Gold for June delivery edged up by Rs 279, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 42,989 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 102 lots.
The positive cues from global markets led to rise in gold prices mainly led to rise in gold prices. Globally, gold prices rose 0.65 per cent to USD 1,653.70 per ounce in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
