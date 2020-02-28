Gold prices fall marginally to Rs 42,613 per 10 gram in Mumbai

Gold prices on Thursday fell marginally to Rs 42,613 per 10 gram in Mumbai amid worries over spread of coronavirus.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 27, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 42,613, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 42,442. Silver prices also fell Rs 135 to Rs 47,030 per kg per kg from Rs 47,165 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 42,613/-

995 - Rs 42,442/-

916 - Rs 39,034/-

750 - Rs 31,960/-

585 - Rs 24,929/-