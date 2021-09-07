Gold prices down Rs 37 to Rs 46,417 per 10 gram; silver tumbles Rs 332

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 37 to Rs 46,417 per 10 gram amid weak precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,454 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 332 to Rs 63,612 per kilogram from Rs 63,944 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.50 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak on Tuesday following dollar recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:58 PM IST