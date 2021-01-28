Gold prices decline slightly; global demand set to recover from 11-year low, says World Gold Council

Gold prices declined on Wednesday, closing slightly lower at Rs 48,421 per 10 gram in the national capital. According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 27, the closing rate without GST for gold (purity-999) was Rs 48,975, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,779. Silver prices stood at Rs. 65,750 at the end of Wednesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,850.5 per ounce and USD 25.41 per ounce. Gold futures fell 0.48 per cent to Rs 48,905 per 10 gram on Wednesday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined by Rs 238, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 48,905 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,347 lots.