Gold Price Update on March 10: Yellow metal marginally up by Rs 22 at Rs 45,063 per 10 gm

Gold on Monday traded marginally up by Rs 22 to Rs 45,063 per 10 gram in the national capital amid concerns of global economic slowdown.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,041 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities. Silver prices fell by Rs 710 to Rs 47,359 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,069 per kg. "Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi were trading marginal up by Rs 22," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He said gold prices traded up on concerns of global economic growth after crude oil prices plunged by more than 30 per cent. "Gold prices may trade in the upper trading range amid ongoing oil market turmoil and carnage in global equity markets." Gold prices may get support from lower interest rates and fall in bond yields fetching safe haven investment, he said.