Gold Price Update on July 30: Gold price surge continues, touches Rs 53,013 per 10 gram

Gold prices jumped on Thursday to Rs 53,013 from Rs 52,972 per 10 gram as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 297, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 53,013, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 52,801. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 64,300 from Rs 63,951 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 53,013/-

995 - Rs 52,801/-

916 - Rs 48,560/-

750 - Rs 39,760/-

585 - Rs 31,013/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 217, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 52,808 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,603 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,958.30 per ounce, while silver also depicted muted trend and was quoting at USD 24.27 per ounce.