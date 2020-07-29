Gold Price Update on July 29: Yellow metal prices fall after 7 days of gain, drops to Rs 52,465 per 10 gram

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday witnessed a fall after rising for the past seven days and declined Rs 60 to Rs 52,465 per 10 gram, in tandem with weak international trends.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 28, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 52,465, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 52,255. Meanwhile, silver also tumbled Rs 2,572 to Rs 62,730 per kg, against Rs 65,302 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 52,465/-

995 - Rs 52,255/-

916 - Rs 48,058/-

750 - Rs 39,349/-

585 - Rs 30,692/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery declined by Rs 362, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 51,739 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,699 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery eased by Rs 322, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 51,930 per 10 gram in 14,799 lots. Gold was trading 0.54 per cent down at USD 1,944.90 per ounce in New York.