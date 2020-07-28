Gold Price Update on July 28: Gold price surge continues, touches Rs 52,519 per 10 gram

Gold prices jumped to record high of Rs 52,519 from Rs 52,135 per 10 gram on Tuesday in line with the rally in the international market.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 27, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 52,519, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 52,309. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 64,505 from Rs 63,860 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 52,519/-

995 - Rs 52,309/-

916 - Rs 48,107/-

750 - Rs 39,389/-

585 - Rs 30,724/-

Meanwhile, On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 825, or 1.62 percent, at Rs 51,860 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,048 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded 1.89 percent higher at USD 1,961.60 per ounce in New York.