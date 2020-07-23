Gold Price Update on July 23: Yellow metal price hits record high of Rs 50,552 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday hit a record high of Rs 50,552 per 10 gram in morning trade on Thursday reflecting gains in the international prices of the precious metal.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 50,552, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 50,350. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose 60,586 per kilogram on Thursday.