Gold Price Update on July 23: Yellow metal price hits record high of Rs 50,552 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday hit a record high of Rs 50,552 per 10 gram in morning trade on Thursday reflecting gains in the international prices of the precious metal.
According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 50,552, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 50,350. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose 60,586 per kilogram on Thursday.
Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:
999 - Rs 50,552/-
995 - Rs 50,350/-
916 - Rs 46,306/-
750 - Rs 37,914/-
585 - Rs 29,573/-
Meanwhile, On MCX, gold prices edged up 0.5% to a new high of Rs 50,328 per 10 gram. Silver rates also extended gain after a strong rally in the previous session. On MCX, silver futures rose 0.47% to Rs 61,430 per kg. Silver futures on MCX had jumped as much as 8% in the previous session, hitting Rs 62,200 per kg, reported Live Mint.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,855 per ounce and silver at USD 21.80 per ounce. Gold witnessed sharp buying with spot international prices rallying above USD 1,850 per ounce on Wednesday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)