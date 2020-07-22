Gold Price Update on July 22: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 49,440 per 10 gram

On Wednesday, gold prices jumped to record high of Rs 49,440 from Rs 49,343 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 21, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,440, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 49,242. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 54,850 from Rs 54,500 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,440/-

995 - Rs 49,242/-

916 - Rs 45,287/-

750 - Rs 37,080/-

585 - Rs 28,922/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 159, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 49,186 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,508 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded 0.31 per cent higher at USD 1,823.10 per ounce in New York.