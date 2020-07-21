Gold Price Update on July 21: Yellow metal price drops to Rs 49,217 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Tuesday marginally dropped to Rs 49,217 from Rs 49,221 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 20, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,217, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 49,020. Meanwhile, silver prices rose to Rs 52,345 from Rs 52,188 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,217/-

995 - Rs 49,020/-

916 - Rs 45,083/-

750 - Rs 36,913/-

585 - Rs 28,792/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 23, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 48,944 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,059 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 87, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 49,020 per 10 gram in 11,500 lots. Gold was trading 0.03 per cent down at USD 1,809.50 per ounce in New York.