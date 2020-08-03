Gold Price Update on August 3: Yellow metal price surge continues, touches Rs 53,952 per 10 gram

Gold prices jumped to record high of Rs 53,952 per 10 gram in morning trade on recovery in international prices.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 53,952, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 53,736. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to 64,917 per kilogram on Monday.