Gold Price Update on August 15: Yellow metal price drops to Rs 52,874 per 10 gram

Gold prices today dropped marginally to Rs 52,874 from Rs 52,956 per 10 gram. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 52,874, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 52,662 on August 14. Meanwhile, silver prices also dropped to 67,768 from Rs 68,676 per kilogram.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 52,874/-

995 - Rs 52,662/-

916 - Rs 48,433/-

750 - Rs 39,656/-

585 - Rs 30,931/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 452, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 52,478 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,577 lots.

However, the yellow metal for December delivery rose by Rs 525, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 52,600 per 10 gram in 2,056 lots. In the international market, gold was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 1,957.40 per ounce in New York.