Gold price today: Yellow metal fell by Rs 167 to Rs 46,806 per 10 gram

Gold futures on Tuesday fell 0.36 per cent to Rs 46,806 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings following weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 167, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 46,806 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,605 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery declined by Rs 137, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 46,934 per 10 gram in 11,887 lots.

In New York, gold was trading 0.52 per cent down at USD 1,744.30 per ounce.