Russia Ukraine war pushes gold price to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram, highest in a year

Gold price surged by nearly 3 percent to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, the highest level in more than a year, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

At 2.25 PM India time at the MCX, gold futures was trading at Rs 51,720 per 10 gram, which is Rs 1341 or 2.66 percent higher from its previous day's close.

Gold price hit a high of Rs 51,750 per 10 gram in the intra-day on Thursday.

Silver price soared by 3.03 percent to Rs 66540 per kg. Silver price hit a high of Rs 66,556 per kg in the intra-day at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The precious metal prices have surged after the confrontation in the Russia-Ukraine region escalated.

In the international market, spot gold price surged by 1.9 percent to $1,943.86 per ounce, the highest level since January 2021. US gold futures jumped by nearly 2 per cent to $1,949.20 per ounce.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:13 PM IST