Gold price rises marginally; silver price climbs

Gold price has gone up marginally by Rs 50 per 10 gram. On February 10, the price of fine gold was at Rs 48,021 per 10 gram (during the opening session), according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA). Meanwhile, the silver rate is down by Rs 400 per kg.

Meanwhile today, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,390 per 10 gram; and 18-carat is Rs 38,420 per 10 gram, as per IBJA rates. On February 9, the fine gold was priced at Rs 47,967 per 10 gram. Over the last one week, the price of gold dropped by around Rs 1,685 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, the silver price has dropped. Today, the metal is priced at Rs 69,114 per kg, up by 1,165.

This rise in gold is mainly driven by the rise in gold prices in the global market. With investors expecting more stimulus by the US, the prices of yellow metal have gone up for the third day in the international market.

On Wednesday, at 2.31 pm, gold futures for April delivery rose 0.27 percent to Rs 48,079 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The previous closing of gold futures was Rs 47,948 and opening was Rs 48,000 on the MCX.