Gold price on Dec 19: Check accurate rates according to IBJA

The price of Gold slipped over Rs 100 after the US President Donal Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) fell from Rs 38,112 to Rs 38,029 yesterday on December 19.

The price for Silver fell even more from Rs 44200 (purity-999) on Wednesday, December 18 to Rs 43975 on Thursday, December 19.