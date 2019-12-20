Gold price on Dec 19: Check accurate rates according to IBJA

The price of Gold slipped over Rs 100 after the US President Donal Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress.
According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) fell from Rs 38,112 to Rs 38,029 yesterday on December 19.
The price for Silver fell even more from Rs 44200 (purity-999) on Wednesday, December 18 to Rs 43975 on Thursday, December 19.
Gold prices for other purity levels are as follows:
995 - Rs 37877/-
916 - Rs 34835/-
750 - Rs 28522/-
585 - Rs 22247/-
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors. In international markets, the price of gold increased 0.13, the market had opened at USD 1,330.60 and closed at USD 1,330.73.
The spot rupee was trading around 11 paise weaker against the dollar during the day. "Gold prices have kept the upper trading range despite easing worries over the US-China trade deal as investors are still awaiting further clarity and fresh triggers from key economic data, said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)