Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal prices slips to Rs 46,479 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Monday slipped Rs 217 to Rs 46,479 per 10 gram on strong international prices.

According to IBJA's indicative retail selling rates for gold jewellery, The rate of 10 gram 18-carat, 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 34,859, Rs 42,575 and Rs 46,479 plus 3 percent GST. The silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 47,800 per kg from its closing on June 5.

Meanwhile, Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 350 to Rs 46,048 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August traded higher by Rs 350, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 46,048 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,586 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery edged up by Rs 357, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 46,220 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,446 lots. In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,696 per ounce and silver at USD 17.68 per ounce.