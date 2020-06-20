Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price stable at Rs 47,653 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Friday remained stable at Rs 47,653 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 19, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 47,653, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,462. Meanwhile, silver prices rose to Rs 48,095 from Rs 47,985 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,653/-

995 - Rs 47,462/-

916 - Rs 43,650/-

750 - Rs 35,740/-

585 - Rs 27,877/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 72, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 47,427 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,835 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.35 per cent higher at USD 1,737.10 per ounce in New York.