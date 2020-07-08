Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price slips to Rs 48,444 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Tuesday dropped Rs 188 to settle at Rs 48,444 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 7, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,444, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,250. Meanwhile, silver prices also dropped to Rs 48,870 from Rs 49,333 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,444/-

995 - Rs 48,250/-

916 - Rs 44,375/-

750 - Rs 36,333/-

585 - Rs 28,340/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 85, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 48,140 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,152 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 33, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 48,320 per 10 gram in 7,844 lots. Gold was trading 0.35 per cent down at USD 1,787.30 per ounce in New York.