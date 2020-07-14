Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 49,324 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Monday jumped to Rs 49,324 from Rs 49,266 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 13, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,324, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 49,126. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 51,780 from Rs 51,630 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,324/-

995 - Rs 49,126/-

916 - Rs 45,181/-

750 - Rs 36,993/-

585 - Rs 28,855/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 175, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 49,038 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,698 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.39 per cent higher at USD 1,808.90 per ounce in New York.