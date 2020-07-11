Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 49,320 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Saturday jumped to Rs 49,320 from Rs 49,101 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 10, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,320, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 49,122. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 50,975 from Rs 50,477 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,320/-

995 - Rs 49,122/-

916 - Rs 45,177/-

750 - Rs 36,990/-

585 - Rs 28,852/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery gained Rs 47, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,925 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,087 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.27 per cent higher at USD 1,808.60 per ounce in New York.