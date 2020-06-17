Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 47,540 per 10 gram

Gold price on Wednesday jumped to Rs 47,540 from Rs 47,026 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 16, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 47,540, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,350. Meanwhile, silver prices also to Rs 47,870 from Rs 47,545 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,540/-

995 - Rs 47,350/-

916 - Rs 43,547/-

750 - Rs 35,655/-

585 - Rs 27,811/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August traded higher by Rs 310, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 47,336 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,850 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery edged up by Rs 303, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 47,443 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,564 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded up by 0.57 per cent at USD 1,737 per ounce in New York.