Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 47,005 per 10 gram

On Wednesday, gold prices rose from Rs 46,844 to Rs 47,005 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 10, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 47,005, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 46,817. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose fell from Rs 47,800 to 47,820 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,005/-

995 - Rs 46,817/-

916 - Rs 43,057/-

750 - Rs 35,254/-

585 - Rs 27,498/-

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 46 to Rs 46,640 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August traded higher by Rs 46, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 46,640 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,818 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery edged up by Rs 38, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 46,796 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,473 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded higher by 0.22 per cent at USD 1,725.70 per ounce in New York.

