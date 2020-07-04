Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price remains steady at Rs 48,354 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Friday remained steady at Rs 48,354 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 4, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,354, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,160. Meanwhile, silver prices dropped to Rs 48,555 from Rs 48,594 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,354/-

995 - Rs 48,160/-

916 - Rs 44,292/-

750 - Rs 36,266/-

585 - Rs 28,287/-

Gold futures on Friday fell 0.31 per cent to Rs 48,011 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 147, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 48,011 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,952 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 121, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 48,140 per 10 gram in 6,939 lots. Gold was trading 0.22 per cent down at USD 1,786.10 per ounce in New York.