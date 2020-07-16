Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price drops to Rs 49,250 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Wednesday dropped to Rs 49,250 from Rs 49,373 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 15, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,250, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 49,053. Meanwhile, silver prices also fell to Rs 52,195 from Rs 52,301 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,250/-

995 - Rs 49,053/-

916 - Rs 45,113/-

750 - Rs 36,938/-

585 - Rs 28,811/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 22, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 49,237 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,352 lots. However, the yellow metal for October delivery rose by Rs 9, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 49,409 per 10 gram in 10,666 lots. Gold was trading 0.01 per cent up at USD 1,813.50 per ounce in New York.