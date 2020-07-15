Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price drops to Rs 49,117 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Tuesday jumped dropped to Rs 49,117 from Rs 49,247 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 14, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,117, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,920. Meanwhile, silver prices also fell to Rs 51,355 from Rs 51,793 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,117/-

995 - Rs 48,920/-

916 - Rs 44,991/-

750 - Rs 36,838/-

585 - Rs 28,733/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 93, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 49,055 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,356 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 66, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 49,205 per 10 gram in 10,351 lots. Gold was trading 0.58 per cent down at USD 1,803.50 per ounce in New York.