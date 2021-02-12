Gold price drops by Rs 300 per 10 gram; silver become costlier

For the second consecutive day, the gold price for fine gold dropped by Rs 314 per 10 gram. The silver rates increased by over Rs 400 per kg as on February 12, according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA).

Today, the price of fine gold was at Rs 47,528 per 10 gram. Meanwhile the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 45,910 per 10 gram; and 18-carat was Rs 38,020 per 10 gram, as per IBJA rates.

On February 11, the fine gold was priced at Rs 47, 842 per 10 gram. This week gold prices were volatile. Meanwhile, the silver was priced at Rs 68, 405 per kg, up by Rs 314, compared to yesterday’s opening session price.

On Friday, at 1.55 pm, gold futures for April delivery was down by 0.37 percent to Rs 47,331 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Meanwhile, silver futures for April delivery was up by 0.08 per cent, at Rs 68,545 per 10 kg.