Gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory from June 1

The government has made hall-marking of gold jewellery & artefacts mandatory with effect from June 1, 2021."From June 1, 202l, it is compulsory for all the jewellers selling the gold jewellery and artefacts to register with BIS & sell only hallmarked gold jewellery & artefacts in three grades of 14, l8 and 22 carat gold," Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) stated in a notification to jewellers.

This will protect the consumer interest and is beneficial for jeweller also as it helps to keep a check on supplier quality and projects as a quality conscious Jeweller, it said.

The BIS hallmarking scheme consists of a grant of registration to jewellers and recognition to Assaying &Hallmarking (A&H).

The registered jeweller submits the jewellery for hallmarking to BIS recognised A & H centre where after testing, the A&H centre applies hallmark on the jewellery which is found meeting the requirement of the standard BIS has made the registration of jewellers very simple and the whole process is online without any manual intervention. The jeweller fills the application form online through e-BIS portal www.manakonline.in, uploads the requisite documents, pays the requisite fees online and the registration is granted instantly and can be downloaded by the jeweller. proof of establishment of the firm or company proof of the address of sales outlet proof of identity of the signatory map indicating location of the premises from the nearest landmark proof in regard to annual turnover (for fee calculation)

"The registration fee has also been kept minimal, which is only Rs 7,500 for jewellers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 5 crore, Rs 15,000 for turnover of 5 to 25 crore, Rs 40,000 for turnover of above Rs 25 to 100 crore and Rs 80,000 for turnover of above Rs 100 crore."