Gold imports fall by 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion

Gold imports fall by 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion

The imports during October this year also contracted by 27.47 per cent to USD 3.7 billion, the data showed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Gold imports fall by 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 17.38 per cent to about USD 24 billion during April-October due to fall in demand, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 29 billion in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

Silver imports

Silver imports during the month too dipped 34.80 per cent to USD 585 million. Cumulatively, the imports, however, jumped to USD 4.8 billion as against USD 1.52 billion during April-October 2021-22.

Merchandise trade deficit

The merchandise trade deficit for April-October 2022 was estimated at USD 173.46 billion as against USD 94.16 billion in the year-ago period.

India largest gold importer

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.

Export of gems and jewellery

Gems and jewellery exports rose marginally by 1.81 per cent to USD 24 billion in April-October 2022.

According to industry experts, demand will start picking up from January.

Income Tax dept raids Mumbai-based logistics firm Gateway Distriparks

Akums plans global expansion plan, eyes Rs 10,000 cr turnover by 2028

C4D Partners gets SEBI's nod to launch $50 million fund to invest in Indian startups

Trade unions seek hike in budget allocation for MGNREGA, higher tax on corporates

S&P cuts India's growth forecast to 7% for FY23, but says impact of recession will be less

