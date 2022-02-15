Gold futures gain on firm demand

Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 127 to Rs 50,043 per 10 grams in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 127, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 50,043 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,374 lots.

Gold futures prices firmed up after participants created fresh positions, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices traded 0.43 percent up at $1,877.50 per ounce in New York.

Gold has always been a perfect hedge against major events affecting capital markets and economies globally. The ongoing Russia – Ukraine situation is no different as heightened tensions have prompted investors to opt for safe-haven and shun risker asset classes, as it helps preserve the value during the crisis, said Prashant Joshi, Co-Founder & Partner - Fintrust Adviors LLP.

The high inflation scenario across the globe, risk aversion due to the recent rally in equities, and the ongoing Ukraine crisis, explains the rise in Gold prices, Joshi said, cautioning that once it is over, the prices may cool down quickly as they have usually done in the past. The decision of allocating to Gold, should not be on the basis of an event, rather it should be a well-thought-out strategic allocation, he advised.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:25 PM IST