e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold falls Rs 101; silver declines Rs 353

Gold falls Rs 101; silver declines Rs 353

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,753.25 per ounce while silver was down at $21.23 per ounce

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Gold price fell Rs 101 to Rs 52,837 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 52,938 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 353 to Rs 61,744 per kg.

"Gold fell to the lowest level in more than a week as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the US Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Read Also
Closing bell: Indices end at record closing high again; Sensex up 177 points, Nifty above 18600
article-image

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,753.25 per ounce while silver was down at $21.23 per ounce.

"COMEX Gold declined amid overnight strength in the dollar index after a senior Federal Reserve official said that more rate hikes are coming.

The strengthening greenback pushed the bullion lower amid concern over China's worsening Covid situation," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Read Also
Rupee ends marginally down at 81.71 per dollar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gold falls Rs 101; silver declines Rs 353

Gold falls Rs 101; silver declines Rs 353

Qatar, Germany sign liquefied natural gas deal amid crisis

Qatar, Germany sign liquefied natural gas deal amid crisis

Adani bags ₹5,000 crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Adani bags ₹5,000 crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Rupee ends marginally down at 81.71 per dollar

Rupee ends marginally down at 81.71 per dollar

Closing bell: Indices end at record closing high again; Sensex up 177 points, Nifty above 18600

Closing bell: Indices end at record closing high again; Sensex up 177 points, Nifty above 18600