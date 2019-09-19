Gold dulls by Rs 215

Mumbai: Gold dropped Rs 215 to Rs 38,676 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday on strong rupee, according to HDFC Securities. In line with gold, silver prices also declined by Rs 770 to Rs 47,690 per kilogram. On Tuesday, silver had closed at Rs 48,460 per kilogram.

Gold prices had closed at Rs 38,891 per 10 gram in the bullion market. "Gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading down by Rs 215 as stronger rupee reduced investment demand for gold.

The spot rupee was trading 51 paise stronger against the dollar with fall in crude oil prices during the day," Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC securities said.

In the international market, gold prices were trading marginally lower at $1,500 an ounce in New York, while silver was also trading down at $17.81 an ounce.