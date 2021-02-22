Gold down by around Rs 2,600 in a month’s times; Silver up by around Rs 3,000

Today, the price of fine gold is at Rs 46,546 per 10 gram which is down by around Rs 370 compared to 19 February 2021 (Friday), according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA). Over the last one month, the price of gold dropped by over Rs 2,640 per 10 gram, from Rs 49,186 per 10 gram on 25 January 2021 (Monday).

On 22 February (today), the price of 22-carat gold was down and was sold at Rs 4,496 per gram, whereas 18-carat gold was at Rs 3,724 per gram and 14-carat gold was at Rs 3,095 per gram.

While prices of gold have been dropping, the price of silver has increased. In a month’s time, silver has increased by Rs 2, 935 per kg. Meanwhile, silver was priced at Rs 69,342 per kg today, up by Rs 1,578 compared to 19 February 2021 (Friday).

On Monday, gold futures for April delivery was up by 0.79 per cent at Rs 46,560 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Meanwhile, silver futures for April delivery was up by 0.63 per cent, at Rs 69,449 per 10 kg.