Gold declines Rs 176 to Rs 45,110 per 10 gram; silver tumbles Rs 898

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday dipped Rs 176 to Rs 45,110 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,286 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 898 to Rs 61,765 per kilogram from Rs 62,663 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,735 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.56 per ounce.

"Gold prices rebounded from recent lows but still trading near five-month lows on heightened market expectations of tapering and stronger dollar", according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:08 PM IST