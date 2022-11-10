Gold and Silver rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

Gold-Silver prices in India today | Agencies

In the second largest market for gold, Chennai has the highest prices with Rs 4,820 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,258 a gram for 24 carat of the yellow metal.

National capital Delhi is second highest with 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,746 per gram and Rs 5,177 for the 24 carat category.

Financial capital Mumbai and Kolkata are the third highest with gold costing Rs 4,736 per gram and Rs 5,167 per gram for 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively.

Silver on the other hand is at Rs 61.40 per gram.

With both Gold and Silver trading in red, the price of Gold declined on Multi Commodity Exchange whereas Silver prices went up on Wednesday. In contrast the international market gold was trading higher at USD 1,713 per ounce and silver went down to USD 21.25 per ounce.