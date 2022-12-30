Gold and silver prices rises in early trade

e-Paper Get App
In Mumbai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,930 and Rs 50,350, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
The price of gold rose by Rs 240 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of 24-karat gold trading at Rs 54,930. Silver prices, increased by Rs. 10 from yesterday's close. The price of the silver metal was Rs 71,300 per kg.

Ten grams of 22-karat gold is selling at Rs 50,350, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,930 and Rs 50,350, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,080 and Rs 50,500, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 55,790 and Rs 51,140 respectively.

Gold prices ticked up on Friday as the U.S. dollar eased, with traders awaiting new indications on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,806.28 per ounce as of 0105 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,812.50.

Gold has risen nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on expectations that the U.S. central bank would slow its pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 71,300, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 74,500 in Chennai.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $23.58, platinum slipped 0.1% to $1,006.98 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,787.04.

