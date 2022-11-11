e-Paper Get App
Gold and Silver rates on November 11 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

On November 11, in Financial capital, Mumbai, gold is costing Rs 4,780 per gram and Rs 5,215 per gram for 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Gold and Silver rates on November 11 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata | File
In the second largest market for gold, Chennai has the highest prices with Rs 4,875 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,318 a gram for 24 carat of the yellow metal.

National capital Delhi is second highest with 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,800 per gram and Rs 5,236 for the 24 carat category.

Financial capital Mumbai and Kolkata are the third highest with gold costing Rs 4,780 per gram and Rs 5,215 per gram for 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively.

Silver on the other hand is at Rs 61.90 per gram.

