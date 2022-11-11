Gold and Silver rates on November 11 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata | File

In the second largest market for gold, Chennai has the highest prices with Rs 4,875 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,318 a gram for 24 carat of the yellow metal.

National capital Delhi is second highest with 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,800 per gram and Rs 5,236 for the 24 carat category.

Financial capital Mumbai and Kolkata are the third highest with gold costing Rs 4,780 per gram and Rs 5,215 per gram for 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively.

Silver on the other hand is at Rs 61.90 per gram.

Gold prices and silver prices saw a jump on Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX) on November 11. In the US gold prices were headed for a weekly gain but inched lower on Friday as it went down 0.1 per cent at $1,751.87. Silver also went down 0.5 per cent at $21.56.