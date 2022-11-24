e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold and silver prices edge higher amid weak dollar

Gold and silver prices edge higher amid weak dollar

Gold contracts were trading 0.44 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,683 for 10 grams

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Gold-Silver prices in India | Agencies
Follow us on

Gold contracts were trading 0.44 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,683 for 10 grams at 10:17 a.m today. Silver increased by 0.94 percent to Rs 62,211 per kg.

The Federal Reserve's most recent meeting's minutes revealed that an increasing number of members backed a slower pace of interest rate hikes, which helped gold and silver prices rise and close above critical levels on Thursday.

US gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,754.30.

As flash manufacturing and services PMI data fell into contraction territory, precious metals prices soared into positive territory.

Gold has support at Rs 52,370-52,240, while resistance is at Rs 52,680, 52,850. Silver has support at Rs 61,050-60,580, while resistance is at Rs 62,050–62,480. Gold has support at $1744-1734 while resistance at $1764-1774. Silver has support at $21.35-21.22, while resistance is at $21.78-21.95.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tata to acquire Bisleri for up to ₹7,000 crore: Report

Tata to acquire Bisleri for up to ₹7,000 crore: Report

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Gold and silver prices edge higher amid weak dollar

Gold and silver prices edge higher amid weak dollar

Rupee gains 26 paise to 81.67 against US dollar

Rupee gains 26 paise to 81.67 against US dollar

Foxconn apologises after protests over pay and conditions at China iPhone factory

Foxconn apologises after protests over pay and conditions at China iPhone factory