Gold and silver prices continue upward trend

On Wednesday, gold and silver prices continued their upward trend following rally in global prices. On December 24, gold prices rose to Rs 38,445 per 10 gram.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on December 23 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 38,445 per 10 grams, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 38,291. Silver prices gained Rs 595 to 45,630 per kg from closing on December 24.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

995 - Rs 38,291/-

916 - Rs 35,216/-

750 - Rs 28,834/-

585 - Rs 22,490/-

In the international market, gold prices traded with gains at USD 1,491 per ounce and silver at USD 17.60 per ounce.

On MCX, February gold futures rose 0.27% to Rs 38,359 per 10 gram, extending their Monday's 0.75% gain. Silver posted sharper gains with prices on MCX rising 0.8% to regain the Rs 46,000 per kg level. Silver futures on MCX had surged 1.7% in Monday's trade. The rupee today weakened to 71.22 against the US dollar, extending it losses to the fourth day.

