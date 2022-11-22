Gold advances a little; Silver reclaims the Rs 61,100 mark

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

As the US dollar weakened on Tuesday, gold prices increased, recovering some of the losses from the previous session. Investors are now looking to the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting for guidance on potential rate increases.

Gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 98 to Rs 52,390 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

The price of gold futures on the MCX NSE was up 0.11%, or 0.21%, to Rs 52,400 per 10 kilos. Silver futures also increased by 0.83%, or Rs 505, to Rs 61,140 per kilogramme.

Read Also Rupee rises 7 paise to 81.72 against US Dollar in early trade

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 98 or 0.19 per cent at Rs 52,390 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 4,580 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.18 per cent higher at USD 1,757.80 per ounce in New York.

Due to the holiday-shortened week, the market focused on the Fed's November meeting minutes as gold prices declined for the third straight session on Monday, according to ICICIDirect Research.

As major central banks around the world continued to strive to raise interest rates, the price of gold was under pressure, it was said. "Amid a strong US dollar and jump in treasury yields, gold prices are projected to trade with a negative bias for the day."

Investors also kept a close tab on the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China. Chinese physical gold premiums fell sharply last week as buying slowed.



Physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer the biggest discounts in four months last week as a jump in domestic prices hit demand, while Chinese premiums fell sharply as buying slowed.

