GoKwik appoints Amazon’s Pranav Merchant as Head of Operations

GoKwik - an e-commerce enablement company, has announced it has onboarded amazon’s Pranav Merchant as Head of Operations. In his new role, Merchant will be the key visionary for strategising the organisation’s overall operational intricacies, stakeholder management, and further drive the brand’s aim to be a preferred partner of D2C eCommerce merchants for all their problems relating to conversions, cart abandonment, Return to Origin and Customer acquisition costs, it said in a statement.

With an in-depth exposure and understanding of organisational development, he will be driving customer insights into action and work with upstream and downstream teams to make a more scalable and adaptable solution that merchants can leverage.

Before joining GoKwik, Pranav worked at organizations like Amazon, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Group in leadership roles and has led the Operational setup and process stabilization for them.

On the appointment, Pranav Merchant, Head of Operations, said, "As e-commerce is showing good velocity in India, we must solve problems this industry faces and support the growth manifold. I am excited to scale this business, set up operations and strategies in place that will make the journey from 1 to 100 and change the face of how people see D2C and e-commerce. I am excitedly looking forward to this!".

Welcoming Merchant, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “Given Pranav’s business acumen and previous experience leading eminent organizations, we are confident that he will be instrumental in strategizing and further driving GoKwik’s growth”.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:15 PM IST