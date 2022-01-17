Goenka takes over as AEPC Chairman; expects exports to register healthy growth in 2022

Founder and Managing Director of Texport Industries Narendra Kumar Goenka took over as the Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC)

Goenka also hope that the sector's outbound shipments would record healthy growth in the coming months and sector is witnessing a robust growth in exports and going by the orders in hand

''Apparel exports were 22 per cent up at US$1.46 billion in December 2021 from US$1.20 billion in December 2020,'' he said.

The Indian apparel industry demonstrated its resilience by gradually inching back to the pre-pandemic growth path, added Goenka.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:07 PM IST