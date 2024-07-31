 Godrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of Q1FY25 Results Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of Q1FY25 Results Release

Godrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of Q1FY25 Results Release

Investors are closely watching the company, as it prepares to announce its quarterly results later today. This announcement could be a pivotal moment for the stock, given the current fluctuations.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Godrej Properties Raises ₹1,275.40 Crore via NCDs to Fuel ₹30,000 Crore Residential Project Launch | Image: Godrej Properties (Representative)

The shares of the real estate firm, Godrej properties on Monday opened at Rs 3,205.00 but showed a minor dip by 10:32 AM IST, trading at Rs 3,177.20, a decrease of 0.13 per cent.

As of 10:41 am IST, the shares of the company regained to green, trading at Rs 3,189.60, up by 0.27 per cent.

Share performance of Godrej properties

Share performance of Godrej properties |

Investors are closely watching the company, as it prepares to announce its quarterly results later today. This announcement could be a pivotal moment for the stock, given the current fluctuations.

Share performance of Godrej properties

Share performance of Godrej properties |

Godrej Properties Enters Indore

In a latest development, the real estate firm through an exchange filing today announced that it has entered into the Indore real estate market and has acquired a substantial 46-acre land parcel in the city.

Read Also
Final Nail In The Coffin? Byju's Employees Hire Law Firms To Extract Dues, Says Report
article-image

The newly acquired land is located just off the Indore-Ujjain Road - an area poised for significant development.

Moreover, this corridor is slated to be upgraded to a 6-lane highway, increasing the connectivity and making it an attractive area for both residential and commercial projects.

As per the regulatory filing, the company added that the acquired land will be focused on developing plotted residential units, with an estimated saleable area of approximately 1.16 million square feet.

The location also attracts key landmarks such as Indore International Airport, Indore Junction railway station, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

Read Also
ITR Filing: Taxpayers Demand Extension Of July 31 Deadline As Users Continue To Complain Of Glitches...
article-image

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to announce our entry in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years and the Indore-Ujjain Road is a promising micro-market to expand our presence in this space. This aligns well with our ongoing growth strategy of entering fastgrowing cities from a plotted development perspective. We will aim to build an outstanding sustainable community that delivers long-term value to its residents and taps into Indore's growth potential.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedanta Secures 75% Creditor Approval for Demerger; Shareholders To Receive 1 Share Each Of 5 New...

Vedanta Secures 75% Creditor Approval for Demerger; Shareholders To Receive 1 Share Each Of 5 New...

Godrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of...

Godrej Properties Ventures Into Indore Real Estate With 46-Acre Acquisition; Stock Moves Ahead Of...

ITR Filing: Taxpayers Demand Extension Of July 31 Deadline As Users Continue To Complain Of Glitches...

ITR Filing: Taxpayers Demand Extension Of July 31 Deadline As Users Continue To Complain Of Glitches...

Last Call For ITR Filing: What You Need To Know Before July 31, 2024 Deadline

Last Call For ITR Filing: What You Need To Know Before July 31, 2024 Deadline

'Narayan Murthy Is Being Misunderstood': Netizens React To Tech Mogul's Comparison Between India &...

'Narayan Murthy Is Being Misunderstood': Netizens React To Tech Mogul's Comparison Between India &...