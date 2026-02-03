 Godrej Properties Sells Over ₹2,000 Crore Worth Of Homes In First Phase Of Luxury Project At Worli
Godrej Properties Ltd announced on February 2, 2026, that it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase of its luxury residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli, South Mumbai. Launched in November 2025, the project has seen nearly 100 homes sold so far, out of a total of homes valued at approximately Rs 3,500 crore offered for sale.

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project at Worli, Mumbai. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase of its new project Godrej Trilogy at Worli, South Mumbai.

Godrej Properties has launched homes value about Rs 3,500 crore for sale. Mumbai-based firm has "sold nearly 100 homes at Godrej Trilogy since the launch of the project in November 2025". Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

