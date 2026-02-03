Godrej Properties Sells Over ₹2,000 Crore Worth Of Homes In First Phase Of Luxury Project At Worli

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project at Worli, Mumbai. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase of its new project Godrej Trilogy at Worli, South Mumbai.

Godrej Properties has launched homes value about Rs 3,500 crore for sale. Mumbai-based firm has "sold nearly 100 homes at Godrej Trilogy since the launch of the project in November 2025". Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

